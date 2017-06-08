Election Exit Poll Gives Conservatives Minority Government

Now Discussing
8 June 2017, 22:00
Shock Exit Poll: Iain Dale And Shelagh Fogarty Respond
Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty react to the shock election exit poll that predicts the Conservatives will fall short of a majority.
02:30
The Conservatives will be the biggest party but short of a majority, the General Election exit poll claims.
If that poll holds, that means that it will be a hung parliament.
|Conservatives
|314
|-17
|Labour
|266
|+34
|SNP
|34
|-22
|Liberal Democrat
|14
|+6
|Green
|1
|0
|Ukip
|0
|-1
The previous two exit polls have been extremely accurate, so it remains to be seen how accurate this exit poll will be.
Iain Dale told LBC's Britain Decides: "If this exit poll holds up, the Conservatives are heading for a minority government. Indeed, it might be that they can't form a government at all.
"I got a text from a Tory cabinet minister a few moments ago. He said 'it is not plausible'."
Conservative David Gauke Reacts To The Exit Poll
03:12
Conservative's David Gauke told LBC: "Obviously, we would hope for a better result. For the country, what we need is a leadership and a government who can deal with the challenges that we face, most notably Brexit.
"Very clearly, I'm hoping for a better result than that."