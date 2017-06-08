Early Results Indicate Tory Majority: LBC's Election Analyst

8 June 2017, 23:49

LBC's Election Analyst: Tory Majority Still Predicted... But Dropping

LBC's Election Analyst: Tory Majority Still Predicted... But Dropping

00:52

LBC's election analyst Gareth Knight says that the Conservatives would get a majority if the early results are reflected across the country.

After the results in the first 16 constituencies, LBC's election computer suggests the Conservatives will end up with 336 seats, with Labour on 235.

This is significantly lower than the desired result for the Tories, but runs against the shock exit poll, which predicted a hung parliament.

The first three results from the North East indicated a strong Tory majority as the Conservatives saw a slight swing towards them.

But elsewhere in the country, the Ukip vote seems to have gone a little more to Labour than to the Conservatives - meaning that we could end up with a result similar to in 2015.

Latest on LBC

Martyn Hett's Mother

Martyn Hett's Mother On The Moment She Knew He'd Died

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Reveals His General Election Result Prediction

Ian Collins

Ian Collins's Epic Response: This Is What Politicians Should Say About Terror Attacks
Richard Angell

Terrorists Won't Keep Us Off The Streets, Witness Tells LBC

Central London

Comments

Loading...
Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron