Early Results Indicate Tory Majority: LBC's Election Analyst

LBC's Election Analyst: Tory Majority Still Predicted... But Dropping LBC's Election Analyst: Tory Majority Still Predicted... But Dropping 00:52

LBC's election analyst Gareth Knight says that the Conservatives would get a majority if the early results are reflected across the country.

After the results in the first 16 constituencies, LBC's election computer suggests the Conservatives will end up with 336 seats, with Labour on 235.

This is significantly lower than the desired result for the Tories, but runs against the shock exit poll, which predicted a hung parliament.

The first three results from the North East indicated a strong Tory majority as the Conservatives saw a slight swing towards them.

But elsewhere in the country, the Ukip vote seems to have gone a little more to Labour than to the Conservatives - meaning that we could end up with a result similar to in 2015.