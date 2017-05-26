The LBC Election Bot: Get Informed About The Election

LBC has launched a new service to ensure that people are informed about the General Election - the LBC Election Bot.

Our Facebook bot has read and digested the manifestos from the five major parties to make it as easy as possible for you to find out what you are voting for.

So if you want to compare the parties' manifestos on education, the NHS or security, the LBC bot will be able to help you.

Don't vote without knowing what you're voting for. Tap above to ask our Facebook bot now.