LBC Leaders Live: Ukip’s Paull Nuttall Takes Your Calls - Watch In Full

6 June 2017, 06:51

Pauk Nuttall Ukip

The leader of Ukip, Paul Nuttall, takes your calls from 9am and you can watch it live here.

Mr Nuttall will be interviewed by Nick Ferrari and will also take questions from LBC’s audience too.

With just a few days to go until the general election, this is your chance to speak directly to Ukip’s leader.

From Brexit to the NHS, ask the question that matters to you by calling 0345 60 60 973, text on 84850, tweet @LBC using #LBCLeadersLive, or email here.

LBC's Leaders Live - giving you the chance to speak directly to the leaders of Britain's main political parties.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien

James O’Brien: The Two Things About London Isis Will Really Hate
Nigel Farage terror

Police Forces Not Equipped For A Major Terror Attack, Former Officer Claims

Ian Collins

Ian Collins's Epic Response: This Is What Politicians Should Say About Terror Attacks

Comments

Loading...
Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron