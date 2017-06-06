LBC Leaders Live: Ukip’s Paull Nuttall Takes Your Calls - Watch In Full

The leader of Ukip, Paul Nuttall, takes your calls from 9am and you can watch it live here.

Mr Nuttall will be interviewed by Nick Ferrari and will also take questions from LBC’s audience too.



With just a few days to go until the general election, this is your chance to speak directly to Ukip’s leader.



LBC's Leaders Live - giving you the chance to speak directly to the leaders of Britain's main political parties.