Nick Ferrari: How I Thought Theresa May Did On LBC

11 May 2017, 20:21

Nick Ferrari's Reactions To Theresa May's Interview

01:45

Nick Ferrari was very impressed by Theresa May's attention to detail following her interview on LBC's Leaders Live.

- LBC Leaders Live: Theresa May On LBC

The Prime Minister got the figures on the amount of non-EU migration correct as they discussed immigration.

And she was even able to give correct numbers off the top of her head on the number of soldiers in the UK Army at present.

That accuracy impressed Nick, who saw Diane Abbott fail on the simplest numbers last week in an interview with him.

Nick said: "This woman does detail. This woman sleeps five hours a day, the rest of the time, she is working. This isn't a job for her, it's a passion, it's a belief, it's something that is in her very fabric.

"So she immediately knew the non-EU figures for the this year's migration. And she knew the numbers of soldiers in the British Army.

"Look, I felt I had to try and land a blow I thought that might be the one. It's quite a difficult number to know, but today was Army Day. It shows she mastered her brief. How did she do? Well, we'll know in four weeks' time."

