Compare The Manifestos: Brexit And The EU

Compare The Manifestos: Brexit 00:39

How will we proceed with Brexit after the General Election? We've looked through the major parties' manifestos to find out.

Conservatives

Leave the EU with or without a trade deal, control immigration post-Brexit.

Labour

Leave the EU, but not without a deal, aiming for similar access to the Single Market

Liberal Democrats

A second EU referendum on the Brexit deal, membership of the single market.

Ukip

Leave the European Union immediately. Declare 23rd June Independence Day and make it a bank holiday.

Green Party

A vote on the final terms of the Brexit deal, including an option to stay in the EU.