Compare The Manifestos: Brexit And The EU

1 June 2017, 15:32

Compare The Manifestos: Brexit

00:39

How will we proceed with Brexit after the General Election? We've looked through the major parties' manifestos to find out.

Conservatives
Leave the EU with or without a trade deal, control immigration post-Brexit.

Labour
Leave the EU, but not without a deal, aiming for similar access to the Single Market

Liberal Democrats
A second EU referendum on the Brexit deal, membership of the single market.

Ukip
Leave the European Union immediately. Declare 23rd June Independence Day and make it a bank holiday.

Green Party
A vote on the final terms of the Brexit deal, including an option to stay in the EU.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien Theresa May

James O'Brien's Epic Rant: Why Are We Having This Election?

Nigel Farage LBC Studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live From 7pm

Maajid Nawaz internment

Maajid: I Was A Victim Of Internment, Here's Why It Doesn't Work

Comments

Loading...
Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron