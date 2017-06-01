Compare The Manifestos: Brexit And The EU

Now Discussing
Shelagh Fogarty is Leading Britain's Conversation.
1 June 2017, 15:32
Compare The Manifestos: Brexit
00:39
How will we proceed with Brexit after the General Election? We've looked through the major parties' manifestos to find out.
Conservatives
Leave the EU with or without a trade deal, control immigration post-Brexit.
Labour
Leave the EU, but not without a deal, aiming for similar access to the Single Market
Liberal Democrats
A second EU referendum on the Brexit deal, membership of the single market.
Ukip
Leave the European Union immediately. Declare 23rd June Independence Day and make it a bank holiday.
Green Party
A vote on the final terms of the Brexit deal, including an option to stay in the EU.