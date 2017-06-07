Now Discussing
How do the parties plan to deal with the cost of living crisis in Britain? Here's what the manifestos say.
Compare The Manifestos: Cost Of Living
Conservatives Keep tax as low as possible, a cap on energy price rises
Labour Renationalise water and energy companies, saving people £200 per year.
Liberal Democrats End 1% public sector pay cap, invest in renewable energy.
Ukip Abolish the TV licence and cut VAT on household bills.
Green Party Increase the minimum wage to reach a genuine living wage of £10 an hour