Compare The Manifestos: Cost Of Living

How do the parties plan to deal with the cost of living crisis in Britain? Here's what the manifestos say.

Compare The Manifestos: Cost Of Living

Compare The Manifestos: Cost Of Living

00:00:39

Conservatives Keep tax as low as possible, a cap on energy price rises

Labour Renationalise water and energy companies, saving people £200 per year.

Liberal Democrats End 1% public sector pay cap, invest in renewable energy.

Ukip Abolish the TV licence and cut VAT on household bills.

Green Party Increase the minimum wage to reach a genuine living wage of £10 an hour

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien Daily Mail

James O'Brien: 'Mail Say Vote For May, But Can’t Give One Positive Reason Why'
Nigel Farage terror

Caller Accuses Nigel Farage Of Talking “Complete C**p” About Terrorism
Ian Collins

Ian Collins's Epic Response: This Is What Politicians Should Say About Terror Attacks

Comments

Loading...
Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron