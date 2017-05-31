Compare The Manifestos: Education And Schools

What are the political parties promising to do to improve schools? We round up the key policies from the manifestos.

Conservatives

Extra £4bn a year for schools, replace free lunches for infants with free Breakfasts.

Labour

Create National Education Service, scrap university tuition fees.

Liberal Democrats

Invest extra £7bn in education, no new grammar schools.

Ukip

Grammar school in every town, axe tuition fees for science, technology, engineering, maths and medicine.

Green Party

Properly fund schools, bring Academies and Free Schools into the local authority system and abolish SATS.