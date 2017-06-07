Compare The Manifestos: Housing

Britain has a housing crisis. So what are the parties going to do about it?

Compare The Manifestos: Housing 00:00:39

Conservatives A million new homes built, eliminate rough sleeping by 2027.

Labour Build over 1million new homes, at least half being council homes. Introduction of rent controls.

Liberal Democrats Build 300,000 homes a year by 2022, up to 200% council tax on second homes.

Ukip Provide up to 100,000 new homes for younger people every year.

Green Party Rent controls and mandatory licensing for all landlords.