Compare The Manifestos: Housing

Britain has a housing crisis. So what are the parties going to do about it?

Compare The Manifestos: Housing

Compare The Manifestos: Housing

00:00:39

Conservatives A million new homes built, eliminate rough sleeping by 2027.

Labour Build over 1million new homes, at least half being council homes. Introduction of rent controls.

Liberal Democrats Build 300,000 homes a year by 2022, up to 200% council tax on second homes.

Ukip Provide up to 100,000 new homes for younger people every year.

Green Party Rent controls and mandatory licensing for all landlords.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien Daily Mail

James O'Brien: 'Mail Say Vote For May, But Can’t Give One Positive Reason Why'
Nigel Farage terror

Caller Accuses Nigel Farage Of Talking “Complete C**p” About Terrorism
Ian Collins

Ian Collins's Epic Response: This Is What Politicians Should Say About Terror Attacks

Comments

Loading...
Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron