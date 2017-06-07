Now Discussing
Britain has a housing crisis. So what are the parties going to do about it?
Compare The Manifestos: Housing
Conservatives A million new homes built, eliminate rough sleeping by 2027.
Labour Build over 1million new homes, at least half being council homes. Introduction of rent controls.
Liberal Democrats Build 300,000 homes a year by 2022, up to 200% council tax on second homes.
Ukip Provide up to 100,000 new homes for younger people every year.
Green Party Rent controls and mandatory licensing for all landlords.