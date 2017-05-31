Compare The Manifestos: Immigration And Refugees

How will immigration change after the General Election? We take a look at the parties' manifestos to find out what they will do.

Conservatives

Reduce immigration to under 100,000, increase levy on companies hiring non-EU migrants

Labour

End to freedom of movement, but no pledge to reduce immigration.

Liberal Democrats

Protect freedom of movement within the EU.

Ukip

Reducing net migration to zero, ban the face veil in public.

Green Party

Maintain freedom of movement, create a system that recognises Britain’s role in causing the flow of migrants.