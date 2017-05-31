Compare The Manifestos: Immigration And Refugees

31 May 2017, 10:51

Passports

How will immigration change after the General Election? We take a look at the parties' manifestos to find out what they will do.

Conservatives
Reduce immigration to under 100,000, increase levy on companies hiring non-EU migrants

Labour
End to freedom of movement, but no pledge to reduce immigration.

Liberal Democrats
Protect freedom of movement within the EU.

Ukip
Reducing net migration to zero, ban the face veil in public.

Green Party
Maintain freedom of movement, create a system that recognises Britain’s role in causing the flow of migrants.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien laughing

Retired Detective Puts James Through His Paces For A Job In The Force

Nigel Farage LBC Studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live From 7pm

Maajid Nawaz internment

Maajid: I Was A Victim Of Internment, Here's Why It Doesn't Work

Comments

Loading...
Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron