Compare The Manifestos: Immigration And Refugees

Now Discussing
YouGov is predicting shock losses for Theresa May's Conservatives at the general election. Are we heading for another coalition?
31 May 2017, 10:51
How will immigration change after the General Election? We take a look at the parties' manifestos to find out what they will do.
Conservatives
Reduce immigration to under 100,000, increase levy on companies hiring non-EU migrants
Labour
End to freedom of movement, but no pledge to reduce immigration.
Liberal Democrats
Protect freedom of movement within the EU.
Ukip
Reducing net migration to zero, ban the face veil in public.
Green Party
Maintain freedom of movement, create a system that recognises Britain’s role in causing the flow of migrants.