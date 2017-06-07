Compare The Manifestos: Security

Following the three recent terror attacks, security has moved to the top of the agenda. This is what the major parties say they will do to protect the public.

Conservative Create a national infrastructure police force, bolster protection to cyber threats

Labour Recruit 500 more border guards, review Prevent strategy.

Liberal Democrats Rollback the Snoopers' charter, scrap Prevent strategy.

Ukip 20,000 more police, 7,000 more prison officers, and 4,000 more border force staff.

Green Party Cancel Trident replacement, saving at least £110 billion over the next 30 years.

