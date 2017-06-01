Compare The Manifestos: Tax

1 June 2017, 15:30

Compare The Manifestos: Tax

00:39

Will you pay more tax after the General Election? Here's what the parties are planning to do around taxation.

Conservatives
Increase personal income tax allowance to £12,500 and higher tax rate to £50,000. Cut corporation tax.

Labour
A 45p income tax rate for those earning over £80,000, plus lowering of limit for 50p tax rate. Increase corporation tax.

Liberal Democrats
1p income tax rise to pay for social care, reverse corporation tax cuts.

Ukip
A rise in the threshold for paying income tax to £13,500 and cut in taxes for middle earners.

Green Party
Wealth tax on the top 1% of earners and reinstate the higher level of corporation tax.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien Theresa May

James O'Brien's Epic Rant: Why Are We Having This Election?

Nigel Farage LBC Studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live From 7pm

Maajid Nawaz internment

Maajid: I Was A Victim Of Internment, Here's Why It Doesn't Work

Comments

Loading...
Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron