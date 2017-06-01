Compare The Manifestos: Tax

Will you pay more tax after the General Election? Here's what the parties are planning to do around taxation.

Conservatives

Increase personal income tax allowance to £12,500 and higher tax rate to £50,000. Cut corporation tax.

Labour

A 45p income tax rate for those earning over £80,000, plus lowering of limit for 50p tax rate. Increase corporation tax.

Liberal Democrats

1p income tax rise to pay for social care, reverse corporation tax cuts.

Ukip

A rise in the threshold for paying income tax to £13,500 and cut in taxes for middle earners.

Green Party

Wealth tax on the top 1% of earners and reinstate the higher level of corporation tax.