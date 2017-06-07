Compare The Manifestos: Transport

HS2 is high up on the agenda. What will the parties do with our transport system?

Conservative

Simplify rail ticket pricing, continue HS2.

Labour

Bring railways back into public ownership, go ahead with HS2.

Liberal Democrat

Ban sale of diesel cars, take over running Southern Rail, go ahead with HS2.

Ukip

Scrap HS2, remove all toll roads, defend diesel drivers.

Green Party

Re-nationalise the railways, cancel airport expansion and HS2.