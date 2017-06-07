Compare The Manifestos: Welfare

What do the parties want to do to the benefits system. We round up their promises.

Conservatives Continue roll-out of Universal Credit and ensure it always pays to work.

Labour A ban on zero-hours contracts, raise living wage to £10 per hour.

Liberal Democrat Extending free childcare and giving new fathers a month's paternity leave.

Ukip Immigrants can't claim benefits until they've paid tax for five years.

Green Party A universal basic income, in which everyone gets money from the state.