Ukip Manifesto: We Read It So You Don't Have To

26 May 2017, 07:58

Paul Nuttall Ukip

Paul Nuttall revealed the Ukip manifesto, with a focus on immigration and security. Here are the key pledges they have made.

1) Reducing net migration to zero within five years.

2) A ban on the wearing the niqab and the burqa in public places.

3) Leave the European Union immediately. Declare 23rd June Independence Day and make it a bank holiday.

4) An extra £11bn every year for the NHS and social care by 2022.

5) A rise in the threshold for paying income tax to £13,500 and cut in taxes for middle earners.

6) Axe tuition fees for science, technology, engineering, maths and medicine.

7) Abolish the TV licence and cut VAT on household bills.

8) A massive boost in security: 20,000 more police, 7,000 more prison officers, and 4,000 more border force staff.

9) Provide up to 100,000 new homes for younger people every year.

10) Maintain the triple lock on pensions which sees them rise by the higher of prices, average earnings or 2.5%.

