Oops! “Oscar Moment” At Election Count After Wrong Candidate Is Declared The Winner

9 June 2017, 15:11

This the moment an election count in Mansfield suffered its very own Oscar gaffe when the returning officer announced the wrong winner.

Mansfield&squot;s Election Result "Moonlight Moment"

Mansfield's Election Result "Moonlight Moment"

00:00:43

Jacqueline Collins accidentally announced Labour candidate Sir Alan Meale had won - despite the constituency turning blue for the first time in its history.

After a few seconds passed, Ms Collins corrected her mistake after being cheered by the crowd in front of her.

Election count

She said: “I’m so sorry, I declare that Benjamin David Bradley has been elected and I do apologise.”

The mishap bore a similarity to this year’s Oscars ceremony when La La Land was named Best Picture - despite the award actually being won by Moonlight.

Latest on LBC

Theresa May James O'Brien

James O’Brien Reacts With Disbelief To Theresa May’s “Ignorant” Speech
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Reveals His General Election Result Prediction

James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn
Lord Sugar

Corbyn Voters Didn't Know What They Were Voting For: Lord Sugar

Comments

Loading...

General Election: Latest News

IAin Dale

Livid Conservative Voter’s Epic Theresa May Rant Is A Must-Watch
Theresa May Heidi Allen

Tory MP Heidi Allen Gives Theresa May Six Months As PM In Brutal Interview

Morrisons faces pay backlash despite profit turnaround

Theresa May Iain Dale

Theresa May Has Failed Her Party And Her Country: Iain Dale's Scathing Take On PM

Download LBC's Election Podcast

Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron