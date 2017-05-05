Salmond And Gove Tease Each Other About Their 'Failures' - But Agree On One Thing

5 May 2017, 02:18

'Our Parties Are Better Led By Women'

Michael Gove and Alex Salmond share some light-hearted jibes about Gove failing to secure the Tory leadership, and Alex Salmond not getting the result he campaigned for in the Scottish Independence referendum.

01:13

Former Education Secretary Michael Gove and former SNP Leader Alex Salmond teased each other about their respective 'failures'.

The pair appeared on Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty's Local Election special.

Michael Gove, former Education Secretary, went for the Tory leadership and lost. 

Alex Salmond, former leader of the SNP, was obviously gutted when Scotland voted to stay a part of the UK.

Gove and Salmond both teased each other about their 'failures' - but there was one thing they agreed one: their parties are better for being run by women. 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage talks

Nigel’s Honest Explanation For Why He’ll Cash In His EU Pension
Car crash interviews

Here Are The Five Most Agonising Car-Crash Interviews From LBC
Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Comments

Loading...

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron