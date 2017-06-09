Theresa May Will NOT Resign, LBC Understands

Theresa May will try to form a government with the DUP after failing to win a majority in the General Election.

Britain has a hung parliament after the Conservatives lost seats on an extraordinary night. The Tories will be the biggest party, but cannot reach the magic number of 326 seats to form a majority government.

A source told LBC "the knives are out for Theresa May". The Prime Minister will make a speech later today, but LBC understands she will not step down.

Instead, she will try to form a majority government with the DUP, who won 10 seats in Northern Ireland.

Earlier, a Conservative source told LBC that she could resign if they fail to get a majority.

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood reveals: "The news from CCHQ is that if Theresa May doesn't get an overall majority, she's going to resign.

"There is a glimmer of hope I'm hearing within Conservative Campaign Headquarters that she may just be able to limp over the line, as a source put it to me.

"And in effect, if she does manage to secure that overall majority, she will stay on for a certain period to ensure . there is stability.

"From what I understand, they will look at Brexit again. There's a recognition within the Conservative Party that what was being put forward by Theresa May in terms of that hard Brexit wasn't what voters wanted in terms of securing the rights of EU nationals. She refused to do that beforehand."