What Is A Hung Parliament? What Happens When No One Party Wins A General Election

Theresa May's snap election has backfired with the Conservatives failing to secure a majority, and the election resulting in a hung parliament.

The general election has resulted in a hung parliament, but what does that mean? And what happens next?

A hung parliament means that no one party has won an overall majority, and thus the right to govern.

A majority is when a political party has more seats than the other parties put together (at least 326 seats), and is needed so that a party can pass its laws through government without being defeated by opponents.

The 2010 general election ended in a hung parliament, but the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives then formed a coalition.

Following the result of this election, the Conservative government will remain in office as a minority government, with Theresa May able to continue living in Downing Street - but only until a new government is formed.

The options are as follows:

Negotiating teams and leaders from across the parties will currently be in talks as they try to put together another coalition government.

But Theresa May could opt to avoid a coalition and try to run a minority government, meaning the Tories would have to rely on the support of smaller parties when trying to get laws passed.

If it becomes clear that Theresa May cannot put together a minority government, and no coalitions have been formed, she is expected to resign and the leader of the opposition (Jeremy Corbyn) would then become Prime Minister.