Northern Ireland Elections: Full List Of Candidates

1 March 2017, 11:13
Northern Ireland goes to the polls on 2nd March to elect the 90 members of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Candidates listed alphabetically by surname.
BELFAST EAST
Andy Allen, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP)
Sheila Bodel, Conservatives
Joanne Bunting, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)
Séamas de Faoite, Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP)
David Douglas, DUP
Andrew Girvin, Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV)
John Kyle, Progressive Unionist Party (PUP)
Naomi Long, Alliance Party
Chris Lyttle, Alliance Party
Jordy McKeag, Independent
Georgina Milne, Green Party
Robin Newton, DUP
Mairéad O'Donnell, Sinn Féin
Courtney Robinson, Cross-Community Labour Alternative
BELFAST NORTH
Paula Bradley, DUP
Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston, PUP
Fiona Ferguson, People Before Profit Alliance
Robert Foster, UUP
William Humphrey, DUP
Gerry Kelly, Sinn Féin
Nichola Mallon, SDLP
Nuala McAllister, Alliance Party
Nelson McCausland, DUP
Adam Millar, Independent
Carál Ní Chuilín, Sinn Féin
Malachai O'Hara, Green Party
Gemma Weir, Workers Party
BELFAST SOUTH
Clare Bailey, Green Party
Paula Bradshaw, Alliance Party
Sean Burns, Cross-Community Labour Alternative
Naomh Gallagher, SDLP
Claire Hanna, SDLP
Michael Henderson, UUP
John Hiddleston, TUV
George Jabbour, Conservatives
Lily Kerr, Workers Party
Emma Little-Pengelly, DUP
Emmet McDonough-Brown, Alliance Party
Pádraigín Mervyn, People Before Profit Alliance
Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, Sinn Féin
Christopher Stalford, DUP
BELFAST WEST
Alex Attwood, SDLP
Conor Campbell, Workers Party
Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit Alliance
Michael Collins, People Before Profit Alliance
Sorcha Eastwood, Alliance Party
Órlaithí Flynn, Sinn Féin
Alex Maskey, Sinn Féin
Fra McCann, Sinn Féin
Frank McCoubrey, DUP
Ellen Murray, Green Party
Fred Rodgers, UUP
Pat Sheehan, Sinn Féin
EAST ANTRIM
Roy Beggs, UUP
Ricky Best, Independent
Stewart Dickson, Alliance Party
Danny Donnelly, Alliance Party
Alan Dunlop, Conservatives
David Hilditch, DUP
Noel Jordan, UKIP
Gordon Lyons, DUP
Margaret McKillop, SDLP
Oliver McMullan, Sinn Féin
Dawn Patterson, Green Party
Stephen Ross, DUP
Conor Sheridan, Cross-Community Labour Alternative
John Stewart, UUP
Ruth Wilson, TUV
EAST LONDONDERRY
Caoimhe Archibald, Sinn Féin
Jordan Armstrong, TUV
Maurice Bradley, DUP
Gavin Campbell, People Before Profit Alliance
John Dallat, SDLP
Anthony Flynn, Green Party
David Harding, Conservatives
William McCandless, UUP
Chris McCaw, Alliance Party
Adrian McQuillan, DUP
Gerry Mullan, Independent
Cathal Ó hOisín, Sinn Féin
George Robinson, DUP
Claire Sugden, Independent
Russell Watton, PUP
FERMANAGH & SOUTH TYRONE
Rosemary Barton, UUP
Noreen Campbell, Alliance Party
Jemma Dolan, Sinn Féin
Richard Dunn, Conservatives
Alex Elliott, TUV
Arlene Foster, DUP
Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Féin
Tanya Jones, Green Party
Sean Lynch, Sinn Féin
Richie McPhillips, SDLP
Maurice Morrow, DUP
Donal Ó Cófaigh, Cross Community Labour Alternative
FOYLE
Stuart Canning, Conservatives
Colm Cavanagh, Alliance Party
Shannon Downey, Green Party
Mark H Durkan, SDLP
Colum Eastwood, SDLP
Julia Kee, UUP
John Lindsay, Citizens Independent Social Thought Alliance
Elisha McCallion, Sinn Féin
Eamonn McCann, People Before Profit Alliance
Raymond McCartney, Sinn Féin
Arthur McGuinness, Independent
Gary Middleton, DUP
LAGAN VALLEY
Dan Barrios-O'Neill, Green Party
Robbie Butler, UUP
Pat Catney, SDLP
Peter Doran, Sinn Féin
Paul Givan, DUP
Keith John Gray, Independent
Brenda Hale, DUP
Trevor Lunn, Alliance Party
Sammy Morrison, TUV
Jonny Orr, Independent
Jenny Palmer, UUP
Edwin Poots, DUP
Matthew Robinson, Conservatives
MID ULSTER
Keith Buchanan, DUP
Linda Dillon, Sinn Féin
Hannah Loughrin, TUV
Hugh McCloy, Independent
Patsy McGlone, SDLP
Ian Milne, Sinn Féin
Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin
Sandra Overend, UUP
Hugh Scullion, Workers Party
Stefan Taylor, Green Party
Fay Watson, Alliance Party
NEWRY & ARMAGH
Cathal Boylan, Sinn Féin
Jackie Coade, Alliance
Emmet Crossan, Citizens Independent Social Thought Alliance
Megan Fearon, Sinn Féin
William Irwin, DUP
Danny Kennedy, UUP
Justin McNulty, SDLP
Conor Murphy, Sinn Féin
Rowan Tunnicliffe, Green Party
NORTH ANTRIM
Jim Allister, TUV
Mark Bailey, Green Party
Monica Digney, Independent
Connor Duncan, SDLP
Paul Frew, DUP
Timothy Gaston, TUV
Phillip Logan, DUP
Adam McBride, Independent
Philip McGuigan, Sinn Féin
Patricia O'Lynn, Alliance Party
Mervyn Storey, DUP
Robin Swann, UUP
NORTH DOWN
Steven Agnew, Green Party
Chris Carter, Independent
Alan Chambers, UUP
William Cudworth, UUP
Gordon Dunne, DUP
Alex Easton, DUP
Stephen Farry, Alliance Party
Melanie Kennedy, Independent
Kieran Maxwell, Sinn Féin
Caoímhe McNeill, SDLP
Gavan Reynolds, Independent
Frank Shivers, Conservative
SOUTH ANTRIM
Steve Aiken, UUP
Ivanka Antova, People Before Profit Alliance
Eleanor Bailey, Green Party
Richard Cairns, TUV
Pam Cameron, DUP
Trevor Clarke, DUP
Adrian Cochrane-Watson, UUP
David Ford, Alliance Party
Paul Girvan, DUP
Declan Kearney, Sinn Féin
Mark Logan, Conservative
Roisin Lynch, SDLP
David McMaster, Independent
SOUTH DOWN
Sinéad Bradley, SDLP
Patrick Brown, Alliance Party
Patrick Clarke, Independent
Sinéad Ennis, Sinn Féin
Hannah George, Green Party
Chris Hazzard, Sinn Féin
Gary Hynds, Conservatives
Colin McGrath, SDLP
Harold McKee, UUP
Lyle Rea, TUV
Jim Wells, DUP
STRANGFORD
Kellie Armstrong, Alliance Party
Ricky Bamford, Green Party
Jonathan Bell, Independent
Scott Benton, Conservatives
Joe Boyle, SDLP
Stephen Cooper, TUV
Simon Hamilton, DUP
Dermot Kennedy, Sinn Féin
Michelle McIlveen, DUP
Jimmy Menagh, Independent
Mike Nesbitt, UUP
Philip Smith, UUP
Peter Weir, DUP
UPPER BANN
Doug Beattie, UUP
Jonathan Buckley, DUP
Colin Craig, Workers Party
Jo-Anne Dobson, UUP
Tara Doyle, Alliance Party
Roy Ferguson, TUV
Dolores Kelly, SDLP
Simon Lee, Green Party
Carla Lockhart, DUP
Ian Nickels, Conservative
John O'Dowd, Sinn Féin
Nuala Toman, Sinn Féin
WEST TYRONE
Michaela Boyle, Sinn Féin
Barry Brown, Citizens Independent Social Thought Alliance
Thomas Buchanan, DUP
Charlie Chittick, TUV
Alicia Clarke, UUP
Stephen Donnelly, Alliance Party
Corey French, Independent
Roger Lomas, Conservatives
Declan McAleer, Sinn Féin
Sorcha McAnespy, Independent
Ciaran McClean, Green Party
Daniel McCrossan, SDLP
Barry McElduff, Sinn Féin
Roisin McMackin, Independent
Susan-Anne White, Independent