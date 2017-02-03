Stoke-On-Trent By-Election: List Of Candidates

Now Discussing
3 February 2017, 10:59
Voters go to the polls in Stoke-on-Trent Central on Thursday 23rd February to choose their next MP.
A by-election was triggered by the resignation of Labour Tristram Hunt, who had represented the seat since 2010.
Here is a list of the candidates, in alphabetical order by surname:
Mohammed Yaqub Akram - Independent
Zulfiqar Ali - Liberal Democrats
Jack Brereton - Conservatives
The Incredible Flying Brick - Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Adam Colclough - Green Party
Godfrey Davies - Christian Peoples Alliance
Barbara Fielding - Independent
David Furness - British National Party Local People First
Paul Nuttall - UKIP
Gareth Snell - Labour