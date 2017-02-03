Stoke-On-Trent By-Election: List Of Candidates

3 February 2017, 10:59

Stoke Stadium

Voters go to the polls in Stoke-on-Trent Central on Thursday 23rd February to choose their next MP.

A by-election was triggered by the resignation of Labour Tristram Hunt, who had represented the seat since 2010.

Here is a list of the candidates, in alphabetical order by surname:
Mohammed Yaqub Akram - Independent
Zulfiqar Ali - Liberal Democrats
Jack Brereton - Conservatives
The Incredible Flying Brick - Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Adam Colclough - Green Party
Godfrey Davies - Christian Peoples Alliance
Barbara Fielding - Independent
David Furness - British National Party Local People First
Paul Nuttall - UKIP
Gareth Snell - Labour

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

Maajid Nawaz Political Violence

Maajid Nawaz: The Left Must Condemn Political Violence

Iain Dale Arms Crossed

Trump Fan Gets So Annoyed At Iain, She Hangs Up

Comments

Loading...

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron