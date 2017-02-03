Stoke-On-Trent By-Election: List Of Candidates

Voters go to the polls in Stoke-on-Trent Central on Thursday 23rd February to choose their next MP.

A by-election was triggered by the resignation of Labour Tristram Hunt, who had represented the seat since 2010.

Here is a list of the candidates, in alphabetical order by surname:

Mohammed Yaqub Akram - Independent

Zulfiqar Ali - Liberal Democrats

Jack Brereton - Conservatives

The Incredible Flying Brick - Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Adam Colclough - Green Party

Godfrey Davies - Christian Peoples Alliance

Barbara Fielding - Independent

David Furness - British National Party Local People First

Paul Nuttall - UKIP

Gareth Snell - Labour