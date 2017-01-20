What You Need To Know About The UK's Exit From The EU

20 January 2017, 16:42

Full Fact Brexit

LBC has collaborated with Full Fact to give you a simple run-down of what you need to know about the UK's exit from the EU.

What You Need To Know About The UK's Exit From The EU

LBC has collaborated with Full Fact to give you a simple run-down of what you need to know about the UK's exit from the EU.

01:44

The independent fact-checkers have offered simplified and accurate update on where the Government is with Britain's exit from the EU.

On Tuesday, Theresa May outlined some of her plans for how the Government will negotiate this. 

Next week the Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on whether MPs and peers will have to vote before Britain officially leaves the EU and triggers Article 50.

The Government has two years from that moment to negotiate a deal with the EU And get parliament to agree to it.

Claire Milne from Full Fact to explained further: "There are four options. First, the government could go back to the EU and ask for more time to negotiate. All other 27 countries in the EU will have to agree.

"The second thing that could happen is that the government could go back to the EU and ask them if we can forget about Brexit altogether. Again, all the other EU countries would need to agree.

"The government says this isn’t possible. Legal experts can’t agree on whether they’re right. There’s another court case happening in Dublin this month to try and get an answer.

"Third, the government could do nothing. Nobody knows quite what this would look like but we would be leaving the EU without a deal on things like EU migrants and our outstanding bills to the EU. The way we do business and trade with the EU could also change completely overnight. 

"Last, it’s been suggested we could have a second referendum on the deal itself. That’s one for the political pundits to debate.

"Now, the likelihood is that would need to happen pretty quickly - before we hit the two year deadline."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

Maajid Extremism

Maajid Nawaz: Obama Leaves The Middle East Worse Than He Found It
Nigel Farage Capitol

The Nigel Farage Show: Live From Washington DC - In Full

Comments

Loading...

The Best LBC Fact Checks

Full Fact May Corbyn

Who's Right On NHS Waiting Lists: May Or Corbyn - LBC Fact Check

7 days ago

Full Fact Foreign Workers

LBC Fact-Check: Are 95% Of New Workers Foreign?

2 months ago

Full Fact benefits

LBC Fact Check: Single Mothers ARE Being Targeted By Benefit Cap

2 months ago

Brexit High Court

LBC Fact-Check: Why High Court Ruled Against Government Over Brexit

2 months ago

LBC Fact May

Is May Giving The NHS More Than It Asked For?

3 months ago