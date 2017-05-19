Boris Johnson Admits He's Against Tories' Heathrow Policy

19 May 2017, 14:20

Boris Johnson Admits He Disagrees With Tory Policy On Heathrow

00:23

Boris Johnson has told LBC he is against the Conservative policy on Heathrow.

The Tory manifesto says: "We will continue with the expansion of Heathrow Airport."

But the Foreign Secretary, who was solidly anti-Heathrow expansion during his time as Mayor of London, insists that his position hasn't changed.

He told LBC: "The position is the one I was arguing as Mayor and as Foreign Secretary. That remains unchanged.

"I think it is the wrong solution and I think particularly the noise and the vehicular and air pollution difficulties will be very difficult indeed."

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood then asked him: "Has Theresa May got it wrong?"

But Mr Johnson was whisked away before he could answer.

