Does MP Fall Asleep In Parliament While Listening To Ken Clarke Speech?
16 January 2018, 15:25
This is the moment that Desmond Swayne appeared to fall asleep in the House of Commons.
The Conservative MP for New Forest West was sitting behind Ken Clarke as he spoke in a debate about the EU bill.
And he obviously wasn't enjoying the speech too much as he can be seen drifting off.
After about a minute, Mr Swayne jerks to attention and can be seen with a smirk on his face as an oblivious Mr Clarke continued speaking.