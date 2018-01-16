Does MP Fall Asleep In Parliament While Listening To Ken Clarke Speech?

This is the moment that Desmond Swayne appeared to fall asleep in the House of Commons.

The Conservative MP for New Forest West was sitting behind Ken Clarke as he spoke in a debate about the EU bill.

And he obviously wasn't enjoying the speech too much as he can be seen drifting off.

Desmond Swayne drifts off while Ken Clarke speaks. Picture: Houses of Parliament

After about a minute, Mr Swayne jerks to attention and can be seen with a smirk on his face as an oblivious Mr Clarke continued speaking.