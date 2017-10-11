MP Asks Theresa May Iain Dale Brexit Question In Parliament

11 October 2017, 13:57

The Westminster leader of the SNP put Iain Dale's famous question to Theresa May live at Prime Minister's Questions.

Mrs May hit the front pages today after refusing to answer whether she would vote for Brexit if there was another referendum on Britain's position in the EU.

And the SNP's Ian Blackford put exactly the same question to the Prime Minister.

Theresa May was asked the same question Iain Dale asked her at PMQs
Theresa May was asked the same question Iain Dale asked her at PMQs. Picture: Houses of Parliament

She has clearly had practice in answering - her response in the Houses of Parliament was more impressive than on LBC the night before.

