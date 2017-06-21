Dennis Skinner Makes Hilarious Gag During Queen's Speech

Dennis Skinner was at his mischievous best as he waited for the Queen's Speech this morning.

Watch: Dennis Skinner's Royal Ascot gag lightens Queen's Speech mood 00:00:25

The Beast of Bolsover was in his usual seat as Black Rod walked in ahead of the Monarch's traditional speech to open parliament.

And as Black Rod slowly moved forward, Skinner joked: "Better get your skates on. The first race is 2.30!"

The Queen's speech had been due to take place on Monday, btu was delayed until today, meaning the Queen could be late to make it to the races later in the afternoon.

Mr Skinner has a history of shouting sarcastic messages before the Queen's speech, going all the way back to 1987.

Last year, he shouted "Hands off the BBC" as the Queen's representative walked past him.

Other gags have included 2009's effort “Royal expenses are on the way” in the middle of the MPs' expenses scandal.

And after the release of the film The Queen, he quipped: “Has she got Helen Mirren on standby?”