Dennis Skinner Makes Hilarious Gag During Queen's Speech

21 June 2017, 11:51

Dennis Skinner was at his mischievous best as he waited for the Queen's Speech this morning.

Watch: Dennis Skinner's Royal Ascot gag lightens Queen's Speech mood

Watch: Dennis Skinner's Royal Ascot gag lightens Queen's Speech mood

00:00:25

The Beast of Bolsover was in his usual seat as Black Rod walked in ahead of the Monarch's traditional speech to open parliament.

And as Black Rod slowly moved forward, Skinner joked: "Better get your skates on. The first race is 2.30!"

Dennis Skinner Black Rod

The Queen's speech had been due to take place on Monday, btu was delayed until today, meaning the Queen could be late to make it to the races later in the afternoon. 

Mr Skinner has a history of shouting sarcastic messages before the Queen's speech, going all the way back to 1987.

Last year, he shouted "Hands off the BBC" as the Queen's representative walked past him.

Other gags have included 2009's effort “Royal expenses are on the way” in the middle of the MPs' expenses scandal.

And after the release of the film The Queen, he quipped: “Has she got Helen Mirren on standby?”

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien hears Radek's story

Polish Family Forced Out Of Britain By Post-Brexit Atmosphere
Nigel Farage Day of Rage

Nigel Farage Has A Stern Message For The “Day Of Rage” Protesters
Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful
Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

West London

Comments

Loading...

General Election: Latest News

Theresa May focuses on Brexit in pared-back Queen's Speech

Key points: What's in and what's missing from the Queen's Speech?

Queen's Speech: Five things to watch out for

Queen's Speech: Brexit takes centre stage as controversial policies dropped

Download LBC's Election Podcast

Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron