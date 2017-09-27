Labour MP Told To Apologise To Prince Harry Over Helicopter Slur

27 September 2017, 10:07

Theo Usherwood

By Theo Usherwood

A Labour MP is facing demands to apologise to Prince Harry after wrongly claiming he failed his helicopter exam as part of a rant against the Royal family at the Labour Party Conference.

Emma Dent Coad, the Corbynista MP for Kensington, has faced demands to apologise to Prince Harry  after she wrongly claimed he failed his Army helicopter exam.

Emma Dent-Coad made the controversial comments at the Labour conference
Emma Dent-Coad made the controversial comments at the Labour conference. Picture: PA

The recording comes from an anti-monarchy fringe event here in Brighton. But it’s plain wrong.

Harry was qualified as a Apache helicopter gunship pilot when he was deployed to Afghanistan as a gunner and he flew numerous combat missions.

Harry is currently in Toronto hosting the Invictus Games for wounded soldiers. None of this of course made it into Emma Dent Coad’s rant.

Like Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, are her constituents. But that did not stop Emma Dent Coad criticising four-year-old Prince George for the way he is dressed. 

There was also slur against Kate, whom she likened to a character out of the US reality television programme, the Kardashians.

And when she asked what the future of the monarchy should be, the delegates all chanted "guillotine, guillotine".

I have contacted Ms Dent-Coad for comment, but have yet to hear back from her.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien said Liz Dawn spoke to him on a level that no other actor has

James O'Brien's Moving Tribute To Liz Dawn

Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury
Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

West London

Comments

Loading...

General Election: Latest News

Jeremy Corbyn will declare Labour 'ready for government' in conference speech

John McDonnell: Labour 'war-gaming' for run on pound if elected

Labour promises to set up 'cradle-to-grave' National Education Service

Royals' MP Emma Dent Coad says Duke and Duchess 'ridiculous'

Download LBC's Election Podcast

Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron