FREE TICKETS: State Of London Debate With Sadiq Khan

12 June 2017, 09:55

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is hosting his annual State of London Debate hosted by James O'Brien - and you could be there.

State of London Debate with Sadiq Khan
State of London Debate with Sadiq Khan

When: Thursday 29th June Where: Indigo O2

The audience has the chance to quiz the Mayor first hand on issues such as transport, security, the environment, housing, London's economy and more.

It's been an eventful first year for Sadiq in City Hall - Brexit, a General Election, two terror attacks - and James will be holding the Mayor to account on all the big issues.

Apply for free tickets

You'll be able to listen live on LBC digital radio, on the LBC app, in London on 97.3 FM and by watching it live at lbc.co.uk.

Get involved on the night using #SpeaktoSadiq.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Reveals His General Election Result Prediction

James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn
Lord Sugar

Corbyn Voters Didn't Know What They Were Voting For: Lord Sugar

Comments

Loading...

General Election: Latest News

Nick Ferrari and Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage: Theresa May Could Go Sooner Than Expected

Darren Adam Daily Mail

I Voted For Corbyn BECAUSE Of The Daily Mail, Caller Reveals

Lord Michael Heseltine And Theresa May

Lord Heseltine: "Brexit Is The Cancer Gnawing At The Heart Of The Conservative Party"

Why the Tories are terrified of another General Election

Download LBC's Election Podcast

Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron