FREE TICKETS: State Of London Debate With Sadiq Khan

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is hosting his annual State of London Debate hosted by James O'Brien - and you could be there.

When: Thursday 29th June Where: Indigo O2

The audience has the chance to quiz the Mayor first hand on issues such as transport, security, the environment, housing, London's economy and more.

It's been an eventful first year for Sadiq in City Hall - Brexit, a General Election, two terror attacks - and James will be holding the Mayor to account on all the big issues.

You'll be able to listen live on LBC digital radio, on the LBC app, in London on 97.3 FM and by watching it live at lbc.co.uk.

Get involved on the night using #SpeaktoSadiq.