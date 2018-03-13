Sadiq Khan Reads Out The Abusive Tweets He's Been Sent

The Mayor of London has read out the abusive messages he's been sent on Twitter to highlight the hate speech on social media.

Sadiq Khan read out tweets labelling him a terrorist, calling for people to kill him and even attack his daughters in some vile messages.

Launching a campaign to stop these messages, he said it's time to stand up to the online bullies.

Sadiq Khan reads out abusive tweets. Picture: Mayor of London

The messages Mr Khan read out included:

"Muslims have no dignity. I wish Sadiq Khan would just blow himself up like they all do. He might get his 12 virgins."

"I say KILL the Mayor of LOndon and you will be rid of ONE Muslim Terrorist."

"If you use a knife to mutilate your daughter's vagina will the full force of the law be brought down on you? Asking for a Muslim."

Talking about the disgusting messages, he said: "I don't read this out to be portrayed as a victim.

"But I worry about what happens when young boys and girls from minority backgrounds see this kind of thing on their social media timelines or experience it themselves.

"And what about young girls and women who have been driven from these platforms, reversing our long fight for gender equality.

"It is dividing us rather than uniting us. It's on all of us to tackle this problem. Social media companies, governments, politicians and media. And you.

"Let's work together to end this hate."