Watch Diane Abbott Being Forced To Listen To Her Car-Crash Interview

2 May 2017, 15:08

Watch Diane Abbott as she listens back to her LBC interview

01:34

This is the moment Diane Abbott was forced to listen to her excruciating LBC interview - live on TV.

- Diane Abbott's Agonising Interview On LBC Over Police Costing

The Shadow Home Secretary was left red-faced on LBC this morning as she got her costings horribly wrong on Labour's promise to put 10,000 more police officers on the street - claiming that they would only cost £30 each.

The interview became the top story across the country as hundreds of thousands of people watched and shared the car-crash interview.

A few hours later, Ms Abbott appeared on the BBC's Daily Politics, where they played her the agonaising clip from Nick Ferrari At Breakfast this morning.

The ensuing clip was fascinating to watch. See it above now.

Afterward, Ms Abbott insisted that she did know the figures on funding for Labour's policing policy, but simply misspoke.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage talks

Farage: The Juncker Row Shows EU Negotiators Are Not Honourable People

Car crash interviews

Here Are The Five Most Agonising Car-Crash Interviews From LBC
Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott's Agonising Interview Over Police Policy Cost

Comments

Loading...

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron