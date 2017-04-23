Tim Farron Repeatedly Dodges LBC's Question About Whether Gay Sex Is A Sin

In this clip, LBC's reporter Vincent McAviney asks the Liberal Democrat Leader 11 times to clarify whether he thinks gay sex is a sin.

Senior Reporter Vincent McAviney spoke to Tim Farron today following his appearance on Peston On Sunday.

The Liberal Democrat Leader was challenged on the show about his stance on gay sex following an interview with the Observer.

The newspaper said he failed to fully answer questions about his views on gay sex when asked, and when he was accused of being homophobic.

Vincent McAviney attempted to get the Lib Dem Leader to clarify - watch as Mr Farron dodges the question 11 times.