Farage: This Is Why Trump Will Be Good For The World

5 January 2017, 07:18

Nigel Farage stripy shirt

Nigel Farage has pinpointed why he believes Donald Trump will be good for foreign affairs - he actually wants to talk to Vladimir Putin.

Speaking on LBC, Mr Farage dismissed claims that Russian hacking won the US election for Donald Trump, saying that all countries - including the UK - are using technology to get ahead.

He said: "Whether the Russians interfered at all and whether they hacked e-mails at all in America, I don't know. I just reported today what Julian Assange has said.

"What I do know is that countries like America and countries like China and countries like the United Kingdom and Germany pick up intelligence and in that way interfere in democracies is all over the world. It's what governments do. They seek knowledge and they seek influence.

"One of the things I liked about Trump's campaign was the idea that he would get on a plane, probably his plane, and fly to Moscow and actually meet Putin and I think the idea that you talk to people and perhaps by doing so diffuse some of the tensions, that to me actually is very attractive.

"I can't for the life of me see why that cannot be a good idea. We saw it with Nixon back in the 70s when he went to China with a very groundbreaking visit and I do believe that Trump will go and try and speak to Putin probably in Russia."

