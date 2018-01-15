Ukip Leader Henry Bolton Leaves Girlfriend After Racist Meghan Markle Remarks

Henry Bolton has left his girlfriend over her alleged remarks about Meghan Markle. Picture: PA / LBC

The UKIP leader says he's ended his relationship with Jo Marney, who is alleged to have made racist remarks about Meghan Markle.

Henry Bolton had been under pressure from within his own party to resign.

Ms Marney has been suspended by Ukip after a text exchange emerged in which she is said to have made highly offensive comments about Ms Markle and black people.

She has apologised, saying: "The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context. Yet I fully recognise the offence they have caused."

Ukip chairman Paul Oakden told LBC he is pleased that Mr Bolton chose to put the party first.