Who Is Anne-Marie Waters? Meet The Favourite To Be Next Ukip Leader

29 September 2017, 07:36

Anne-Marie Waters
Anne-Marie Waters. Picture: Wikipedia

Ukip name their new leader today - and anti-Islam candidate Anne-Marie Waters is the favourite to win.

The vote is expected to be a two-way battle between the controversial Ms Waters and former London Mayoral candidate Peter Whittle to replace Paul Nuttall, who resigned following the General Election.

So who is Anne-Marie Waters? Here is everything you need to know.

A former Labour activist, Ms Waters founded the anti-Islam campaign groups Sharia Watch and PEGIDA.

Her candidacy is backed by former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson, but former leader and LBC presenter Nigel Farage is fiercely opposed to her leadership.

Ms Waters has previously labelled Islam 'evil' - and when Nick Ferrari asked why she doesn't like Islam, she said: "I don't like Islam, it's perfectly clear.

"It's not the people, it's the religion itself and what it teaches. I don't like a religion that says that I, a woman, am inferior and should be beaten."

When Ms Waters announced she was standing for the leadership, deputy party whip Mike Hookem quit over the decision.

He told LBC's Ian Payne that he had campaigned for years to show that Ukip is not a racist party, and that if Ms Waters is chosen, her election would contradict that.

He said: "We're not a racist party, we're a liberarian party. I don't agree with these views and I will not condone them.

"The people she associates with are from the far right. I don't believe she should be in the party as a member.

"She wasn't allowed to stand in the Westminster seat, she wasn't allowed to stand for a Police and Crime Commissioner. So how can you allow her to stand for the top job?"

Nigel Farage has been critical of her hardline position on Islam, but he has categorically denied he would start a new party if she is elected.

Mr Farage said: "One of the candidates in UKIP's upcoming leadership election, the most controversial of them, is Anne Marie Waters who takes a very hardline position on Islam

"The story is if she becomes UKIP leader then I'm walking out and forming a new, breakaway, splinter party which I will lead. Can I just tell you, all those articles you read in the newspapers, every single one, is wrong. I won't be."

If Waters wins she will probably oversee a fracturing of the party, with almost all its MEPs saying they would resign the whip if that happens.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien's suggestion for improving the Ukip logo

James O'Brien's Hilarious Take On The New Ukip Logo

Maajid Nawaz was shocked by what Yoshi told him

Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Response To Jewish Woman Considering Fleeing The UK
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury

Comments

Loading...

General Election: Latest News

May admits Tories weren't ready for the snap election she called

Theresa May ally Damian Green reveals PM's plan for 2022 election

Corbyn: Labour's shadow cabinet is a 'government-in-waiting'

Labour MP Emma Dent Coad defends 'vroom vroom' Prince Harry slur

Download LBC's Election Podcast

Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron