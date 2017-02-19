Here's The Full List Of People Standing In The Stoke And Copeland By-Elections

Here's the full list of people standing in the Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland by-election on Thursday.

On Thursday there will be two hotly-contested by-elections; one in Copeland and one in the constituency of Stoke-on-Trent Central.

The Copeland by-election comes after the resignation of Labour MP Jamie Reed, and the Stoke-on-Trent Central election following the resignation of Labour's Tristram Hunt.

Stoke-on-Trent Central has been held by Labour since 1950 and has been held by Mr Hunt since 2010 - but in 2015 the second most popular party was UKIP.

The constituency heavily voted to Leave the EU with 69.4 per cent backing Brexit, and UKIP have sent their party leader Paul Nuttall to stand for the seat.

Here's the full list of people standing in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election:

Gareth Snell - Labour

Paul Nuttall - UKIP

Zulfiqar Ali - Liberal Democrat

Jack Brereton - Conservative

Mohammad Akram - Independent

The Incredible Flying Brick - Monster Raving Loony

Adam Colclough - Green

Godfrey Davies - Christian Peoples

Barbara Fielding - Independent

Copeland has been held by Labour since 1935, but Jamie Reed, a noted critic of Jeremy Corbyn, announced his resignation n December last year.

Here are the people standing in the Copeland by-election:

Gillian Troughton - Labour

Fiona Mills - UKIP

Trudy Harrison - Conservative

Rebecca Hanson - Liberal Democrat

Michael Guest - Independent

Roy Ivinson - Independent

Jack Lenox - Green