Here's The Full List Of People Standing In The Stoke And Copeland By-Elections

19 February 2017, 15:32
Here's the full list of people standing in the Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland by-election on Thursday.
On Thursday there will be two hotly-contested by-elections; one in Copeland and one in the constituency of Stoke-on-Trent Central.
The Copeland by-election comes after the resignation of Labour MP Jamie Reed, and the Stoke-on-Trent Central election following the resignation of Labour's Tristram Hunt.
Stoke-on-Trent Central has been held by Labour since 1950 and has been held by Mr Hunt since 2010 - but in 2015 the second most popular party was UKIP.
The constituency heavily voted to Leave the EU with 69.4 per cent backing Brexit, and UKIP have sent their party leader Paul Nuttall to stand for the seat.
Here's the full list of people standing in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election:
Gareth Snell - Labour
Paul Nuttall - UKIP
Zulfiqar Ali - Liberal Democrat
Jack Brereton - Conservative
Mohammad Akram - Independent
The Incredible Flying Brick - Monster Raving Loony
Adam Colclough - Green
Godfrey Davies - Christian Peoples
Barbara Fielding - Independent
Copeland has been held by Labour since 1935, but Jamie Reed, a noted critic of Jeremy Corbyn, announced his resignation n December last year.
Here are the people standing in the Copeland by-election:
Gillian Troughton - Labour
Fiona Mills - UKIP
Trudy Harrison - Conservative
Rebecca Hanson - Liberal Democrat
Michael Guest - Independent
Roy Ivinson - Independent
Jack Lenox - Green