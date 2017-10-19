Is Donald Trump Using A Fake Melania? Conspiracy Theory Sweeps The Internet

19 October 2017, 07:22

A conspiracy theory that Donald Trump is using a double for wife Melania is sweeping the internet.

The "First Lady" was standing by her husband as they had a tour of the headquarters of the US Secret Service Training Center in Maryland wearing oversized sunglasses.

And entrepreneur Joe Vargas claimed it was not actually Melania, but a stand-in.

Was Donald Trump with the real Melania?
Was Donald Trump with the real Melania? Picture: PA

Among the reasons he cites for claiming it is not Melania are that her nose appears to be a different shape. And he said he was suspicious when the President said the lines: "My wife Melania, who happens to be right here."

In a tweet which has been shared more than 50,000 times, Mr Vargas tweeted:

The claims spread across the internet and #FakeMelania was a top trending topic around the world.

Not everyone in convinced however. The Washington Post ran an article headlined: "We’ve ID’d the mystery woman in those Melania-Trump-impostor rumors. (It’s Melania Trump.)"

