Is Donald Trump Using A Fake Melania? Conspiracy Theory Sweeps The Internet

A conspiracy theory that Donald Trump is using a double for wife Melania is sweeping the internet.

The "First Lady" was standing by her husband as they had a tour of the headquarters of the US Secret Service Training Center in Maryland wearing oversized sunglasses.

And entrepreneur Joe Vargas claimed it was not actually Melania, but a stand-in.

Was Donald Trump with the real Melania? Picture: PA

Among the reasons he cites for claiming it is not Melania are that her nose appears to be a different shape. And he said he was suspicious when the President said the lines: "My wife Melania, who happens to be right here."

In a tweet which has been shared more than 50,000 times, Mr Vargas tweeted:

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

Let me save you some time from looking it up. It's not her. pic.twitter.com/IJjHEzWs8p — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

I initially didn't notice, but thought it was strange when he said "my wife Melania, she's right here" to try & convince media it was her. — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

The claims spread across the internet and #FakeMelania was a top trending topic around the world.

Not everyone in convinced however. The Washington Post ran an article headlined: "We’ve ID’d the mystery woman in those Melania-Trump-impostor rumors. (It’s Melania Trump.)"