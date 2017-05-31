Donald Trump Tweeted "Covfefe" And The Internet's Response Was Hilarious

Donald Trump baffled the internet by tweeting the word "covfefe" - and the internet's response was brilliant.

It all started when the President of the US tweeted this shortly after midnight Washington DC time.

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

People were confused as to what he meant - and Twitter responded with a series of hilarious jokes. We've rounded up the best of them.

Note from Ivanka proves worst fears about #covfefe. pic.twitter.com/4cusiWnRBR — David Schneider (@davidschneider) May 31, 2017

No covfefe is better than a bad covfefe — Tony Cowards (@TonyCowards) May 31, 2017

To be fair, there's also been some positive covfefe https://t.co/Sa4yKVHESc — Peter Serafinowicz (@serafinowicz) May 31, 2017