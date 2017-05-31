Donald Trump Tweeted "Covfefe" And The Internet's Response Was Hilarious

31 May 2017, 08:30

Trump covfefe

Donald Trump baffled the internet by tweeting the word "covfefe" - and the internet's response was brilliant.

It all started when the President of the US tweeted this shortly after midnight Washington DC time.

People were confused as to what he meant - and Twitter responded with a series of hilarious jokes. We've rounded up the best of them.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien Shocked At Business Value

Man To Move £180 Million Business To Spain Because Of Brexit

Nigel Farage border

Enough Is Enough: Caller Issues A “Heartfelt Plea” On Immigration
Maajid Nawaz internment

Maajid: I Was A Victim Of Internment, Here's Why It Doesn't Work

Comments

Loading...

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron