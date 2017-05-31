Donald Trump Tweeted "Covfefe" And The Internet's Response Was Hilarious

Now Discussing
31 May 2017, 08:30
Donald Trump baffled the internet by tweeting the word "covfefe" - and the internet's response was brilliant.
It all started when the President of the US tweeted this shortly after midnight Washington DC time.
Despite the constant negative press covfefe— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
People were confused as to what he meant - and Twitter responded with a series of hilarious jokes. We've rounded up the best of them.
Note from Ivanka proves worst fears about #covfefe. pic.twitter.com/4cusiWnRBR— David Schneider (@davidschneider) May 31, 2017
This is #covfefe translated from Russian. pic.twitter.com/1Im7ZzLO0Y— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) May 31, 2017
No covfefe is better than a bad covfefe— Tony Cowards (@TonyCowards) May 31, 2017
To be fair, there's also been some positive covfefe https://t.co/Sa4yKVHESc— Peter Serafinowicz (@serafinowicz) May 31, 2017
Now this is what the internet should be about. pic.twitter.com/959KUUNmMJ— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) May 31, 2017
#covfefe pic.twitter.com/Qu3tQshEIZ— Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) May 31, 2017