All Of Donald Trump's Tweets Against Intervention In Syria

James O'Brien Points Out Trump's Inconsistency Over Syria "Attacking Syria could mean the US inadvertently lead us into World War 3." Who warned that, asks James O'Brien? It was Donald J. Trump in 2013. 01:00

Donald Trump has launched a series of missile strikes in Syria. But he hasn't always been so positive about it. Here are all the tweets he has sent warning the US not to get involved in Syria.

9th October 2012

Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012





29th August 2013

31st August 2013

Be prepared, there is a small chance that our horrendous leadership could unknowingly lead us into World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2013





4th September 2013

Many Syrian ‘rebels’ are radical Jihadis. Not our friends & supporting them doesn't serve our national interest. Stay out of Syria! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013





5th September 2013

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013





7th September 2013

President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your "powder" for another (and more important) day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013





9th September 2013