All Of Donald Trump's Tweets Against Intervention In Syria

7 April 2017, 09:48

James O'Brien Points Out Trump's Inconsistency Over Syria

"Attacking Syria could mean the US inadvertently lead us into World War 3." Who warned that, asks James O'Brien? It was Donald J. Trump in 2013.

01:00

Donald Trump has launched a series of missile strikes in Syria. But he hasn't always been so positive about it. Here are all the tweets he has sent warning the US not to get involved in Syria.

9th October 2012


29th August 2013


31st August 2013


4th September 2013


5th September 2013


7th September 2013


9th September 2013

