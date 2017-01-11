Five Lies Donald Trump Has Told On Twitter

From insisting he never mocked a disabled reporter to claims he won a "landslide victory", here are five times Donald Trump lied in his tweets.

Five Lies Told By Donald Trump On Twitter 01:42

Earlier this week, the President-Elect blasted Meryl Streep when she claimed that he mocked a disabled reporter. He insisted he didn't - despite video footage appearing to show him doing just that.

LBC has looked through Donald's Twitter feed - and fact-checked five claims that's made that are less than accurate.