Five Lies Donald Trump Has Told On Twitter

11 January 2017, 18:14
From insisting he never mocked a disabled reporter to claims he won a "landslide victory", here are five times Donald Trump lied in his tweets.
Five Lies Told By Donald Trump On Twitter
Earlier this week, the President-Elect blasted Meryl Streep when she claimed that he mocked a disabled reporter. He insisted he didn't - despite video footage appearing to show him doing just that.
LBC has looked through Donald's Twitter feed - and fact-checked five claims that's made that are less than accurate.