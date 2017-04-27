100 Days Of Sean Spicer: Trump Spokesman's Biggest Gaffes

Now Discussing
100 Days of Sean Spicer gaffes
It's been a rollercoaster first three months for President Trump's Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Here's a reminder of some the moments he'd probably rather forget.
Saturday marks the 100th day of President Trump and it's made a big star of his gaffe-prone spokesperson Sean Spicer. Here are his best/worst moments.
From claiming "alternative facts" about the size of Trump's inauguration crowd to getting the name of the Canadian president wrong, Spicer rarely goes a few days without kicking off a media storm.
More than once, he talked about the President trying to "destabilise" the Middle East.
And he even entirely invented a terrorist attack, regularly speaking about an attack on Atlanta that never actually happened.
