100 Days Of Sean Spicer: Trump Spokesman's Biggest Gaffes

Saturday marks the 100th day of President Trump and it's made a big star of his gaffe-prone spokesperson Sean Spicer. Here are his best/worst moments.

From claiming "alternative facts" about the size of Trump's inauguration crowd to getting the name of the Canadian president wrong, Spicer rarely goes a few days without kicking off a media storm.

More than once, he talked about the President trying to "destabilise" the Middle East.

And he even entirely invented a terrorist attack, regularly speaking about an attack on Atlanta that never actually happened.

