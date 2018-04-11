Trump Warns Russia To "Get Ready" For Missiles

Donald Trump. Picture: LBC

Donald Trump has warned Russia to "get ready" for the US to fire missiles at Syria.

Russia has promised to shoot down any missiles aimed at Syria as allies consider punishing the country following the chemical attack in Douma.

This morning, Donald Trump tweeted:

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Theresa May is believed to be deciding whether to join the US and France in bombing Syria following the chemical attack.