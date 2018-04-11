Trump Warns Russia To "Get Ready" For Missiles

11 April 2018, 12:10

Donald Trump
Donald Trump. Picture: LBC

Donald Trump has warned Russia to "get ready" for the US to fire missiles at Syria.

Russia has promised to shoot down any missiles aimed at Syria as allies consider punishing the country following the chemical attack in Douma.

This morning, Donald Trump tweeted:

Theresa May is believed to be deciding whether to join the US and France in bombing Syria following the chemical attack.

