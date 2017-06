Vince Cable "Thinking About" Running For Lib Dem Leadership

Former Business Secretary Vince Cable told Kevin Maguire he is "thinking about" running for the Liberal Democrats leadership.

During a conversation on LBC about Britain's next Brexit steps, Vince Cable told Kevin Maguire he is considering running for the Lib Dem leadership.