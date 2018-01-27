Alastair Campbell Doesn't Think We'll Actually Leave The EU

27 January 2018, 12:44

Alastair Campbell has revealed he thinks the UK may not actually leave the EU.

The former Number 10 spin-doctor has said he believes we may be heading for a "soft-Brexit" instead.

He made the comment while speaking to Kenneth Clarke live on LBC.

Kenneth Clarke MP
Kenneth Clarke MP. Picture: PA Images

The Conservative MP said: "Politicians promised to abide by the referendum, because most of them thought it was obvious Remain would win."

You can hear their discussion in the video above.

