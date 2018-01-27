Alastair Campbell Doesn't Think We'll Actually Leave The EU
Alastair Campbell has revealed he thinks the UK may not actually leave the EU.
The former Number 10 spin-doctor has said he believes we may be heading for a "soft-Brexit" instead.
He made the comment while speaking to Kenneth Clarke live on LBC.
The Conservative MP said: "Politicians promised to abide by the referendum, because most of them thought it was obvious Remain would win."
