BBC Reporter Gets Mobbed By Biting Lemurs During Report From Zoo

A BBC news reporter got more than he bargained for while filming at a Norfolk zoo.

Alex Dunlop came under attack from a troop of lemurs at the Banham Zoo’s annual animal count.

The excitable primates jumped on his arms, legs and back before they started to bite him.

Picture: BBC

At one point the BBC Look East reporter says “this could take some time” as the lemurs grab at his jumper.

The persistent journalist does attempt to record a take, but yelps in pain as one of the animals bites his finger.

Attempting the piece to camera once again, he says: “and I’m at one of the region’s zoos where they’re doing their annual stock-take of animals” before the lemur goes for a second bite.

“Ow! You little ****”, he says.