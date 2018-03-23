Betfred Worker Repeatedly Punches Punter After Betting Shop Row

23 March 2018, 14:42

An employee at a London bookmaker has been caught on camera flooring a punter in front of stunned customers.

The Betfred worker landed a number of punches as he sent the customer flying off his stall near a bank of betting terminals.

The remarkable footage begins with the customer making lewd remarks about the employee’s sister.

Betfred worker floors punter inside London shop
Picture: Instagram

Eventually he has enough as he storms out from behind the counter inside the south west London bookies.

He charges towards the man and then repeatedly punches him off until he falls his stool.

The video ends with the customer on the floor.

Betfred said it was aware of the video and the worker had now been sacked.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “We were made aware of the video in February, launched an investigation and took the appropriate action."

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

New UK Police Memorial

UK Police Memorial: Help LBC Raise Vital Funds To Remember Fallen PCs

1 day ago

James O'Brien was left baffled by Jean

Brexiteer Tells James O'Brien To Stop Giving Her Facts During Argument

2 days ago

James O'Brien labelled Cathy "crackers"

James O'Brien Takes On A Conspiracy Theorist Who Gets Her News From Ukip And YouTube

8 days ago

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands

James O'Brien's Killer Question Ends Pro-Russian Caller's Argument

10 days ago

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio

Nick Ferrari Lets Rip At Government's "Ridiculous" Domestic Violence Proposal

15 days ago

James Bloodworth worked undercover at an Amazon warehouse

Shocking Account On What It's Like To Work At The Amazon Warehouse

17 days ago