Biker Jailed For Taking Selfies And Pulling Wheelies On Motorway

A reckless motorcyclist who performed wheelies and took selfies whilst riding on a busy motorway has been jailed for eight months.

Pawel Zietowski, 27, from Harlow, Essex, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle dangerously after he was filmed on the M6 in Staffordshire back in June.

Stoke-On-Trent Crown Court was shown footage of his antics, where he was seen doing wheelies, taking a selfie and speeding.

Filmed by an unmarked police Audi for 16 minutes, he was also recorded rummaging through his rucksack and using his thighs to steer his Yamaha R6.

Eventually Zietowski was pulled over between J14 and J15 by an officer from the Central Motorway Police Group.

Insp Sion Hathway said: "Such dangerous riding will not be tolerated on our roads.

"Zietowski showed a blatant disregard for the rules of the road, and fellow motorists. His antics could have easily resulted in tragedy."

The 27-year-old was sentenced to eight months in prison and given a 28-month driving ban after appearing in court earlier today (Monday).