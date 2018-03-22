Bizarre Moment Tree Protester Is Arrested For Blowing Toy Trumpet

22 March 2018, 13:10

This is the bizarre moment a Sheffield tree protester was arrested for blowing a plastic trumpet.

The 57-year-old woman was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of causing intentional harm or distress following a complaint from a member of the public, police said.

A video posted on to social media shows the woman hooting on a bright red plastic trumpet as she campaigned against trees being felled nearby.

She can be heard asking a police officer which law she is breaking by playing the toy instrument.

As the policeman walks away, she quickly blows into it again - before she’s taken away by officers to cries of “shame”.

A later video then shows the woman setting off a rape alarm after accusing council contractors of “raping trees”.

The woman was arrested in Sheffield on Wednesday
The woman was arrested in Sheffield on Wednesday. Picture: Twitter/GrahamTurnbull

The trees are being felled and replaced with saplings as part of a highways maintenance contract.

It’s become a contentious issue in the city as campaigners claim healthy trees are being unnecessarily removed.

A number of other protesters were also accused of breaking the law during Wednesday's protest.

A man, 49, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and accepted a fixed penalty notice.

A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing work under section 3030 of the Highways Act 1980.

While a number of others were also reported under the same section.

The protester was led away by police to cries of "shame"
The protester was led away by police to cries of "shame". Picture: Twitter/GrahamTurnbull

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Earlier today, due to the peaceful nature of the protests, police resources were withdrawn from the site.

“However, only a short time later a breach of the designated safety zone temporarily stopped work, and a number of people were observed gathering on the road.

“Due to the breach, and safety concerns associated with people standing on a live highway, a number of officers were sent back to the site until the tree work had completed.”

