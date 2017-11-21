Boy Gets Stuck In Display Toilet And His Parents Can’t Contain Their Laughter

21 November 2017, 13:57

A six-year-old boy became stuck in a display toilet for a number of minutes, and his parents’ reaction was hilarious.

Alfie got into difficulty when he became wedged in the loo at a bathroom store in York.

Six-year-old Alfie became stuck in the toilet at a bathroom store
Six-year-old Alfie became stuck in the toilet at a bathroom store. Picture: Caters

His dad, Marcus, tried desperately to lift him out, but he couldn’t help bursting into fits of laughter instead.

The child was clearly not impressed though, as he could be heard saying, “I want out” and “you killed me”.

But, after a number of minutes of trying to contain his laughter, Mr Westmorland managed to free the boy by twisting him on the seat.

Mum Karen, who was filming the saga, said her six-year-old was known as a bit of a “drama queen”.

She said: “The kids were being kids and sort of messing around, climbing inside shower cubicles and baths.

“They are not particularly well-behaved when they are out and about.”

Watch the hilarious moment above.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Nick Ferrari took on this anti-Daily Mail guest

The Moment Nick Ferrari "Schooled" Anti-Daily Mail Guest

6 hours ago

James O'Brien's reaction when he was told he's going to hell

Christian Caller Tells James O'Brien He's Going To Hell Over Sausage Roll Comments

5 days ago

James O'Brien had one key question for Paul Dacre

James O'Brien Rips Apart The Daily Mail Editor One Fact At A Time

12 days ago

Nick Ferrari was involved in a huge row with a social worker

Epic Row Between Nick Ferrari And Social Worker Over Toddler Death

14 days ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg showed his trademark charm on his LBC debut

Jacob Rees Mogg On LBC: The Hilarious Highlights

29 days ago

James O'Brien pleaded with the caller "Don't smack me!"

James O'Brien's Perfect Response To Man Who Smacks His Children

1 month ago