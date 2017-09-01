Children Tell LBC How Bullying Has Affected Their Mental Health

As children go back to school, LBC’s landmark investigation shows the devastating affect bullying has on mental health.

Nearly 64 per cent of young people report they have experienced bullying at school, according to an exclusive poll carried out by the charity The Diana Award for LBC.

Amongst those who had been bullied, 36.3 per cent was physical bullying, 83.2 per cent was verbal bullying, and 41.3 per cent was indirect bullying.

The impact can be devastating and next week LBC will look at the long-lasting physiological affects that occur.

In the video above, some of the children LBC has spoken to recall their harrowing experiences of bullying.

One child says: “The worst part was going home and seeing what all these people had said about me.

“It’s not like I could just go home and come back to it tomorrow when I go back to school, it was my life at one point.”

Another added: “It felt like I couldn’t escape, it was everywhere I went, everyone I looked at they were looking at me, laughing at me.

“It just made me feel really hopeless and I could tell people were talking about me behind my back, saying: ‘I’m a loser’ and other really cruel stuff that no one should have to hear.

“In the end I just wanted to curl up in a dark room, in a corner and never come back.”

LBC’s Back To School Week - starts Monday morning.