Chilling Video Shows Moment Of Deadly Bridge Collapse In Florida

16 March 2018, 11:33

Chilling CCTV shows the moment a 862-tonne footbridge bridge collapsed in Florida killing at least six people.

Nine others were hurt when the newly erected structure fell over an eight-lane motorway on Thursday afternoon.

Rescuers worked overnight using sniffer dogs and search cameras in a bid to locate any others trapped in the rubble.

Bridge collapse
Picture: PA

"We don't anticipate that we will find anybody alive in there," a spokesperson of a local police department told the Miami Herald.

The shocking collapse occurred near Florida International University at about 13:30 local time (17:30 GMT).

The 174ft bridge had only been put up on Saturday.

It took just six hours to construct using an “accelerated bridge construction” to avoid traffic disruption.

Bridge collapse
Picture: PA

At least eight vehicles were trapped in the wreckage of the bridge, as fire engines and ambulances rushed to the scene.

One desperate woman whose daughter was in one of the crushed vehicles begged to search the rubble herself, the Miami Herald reported.

Her request was denied.Speaking to reporters, Juan Perez, the director of the Miami Dade police department, said: "Our thoughts and prayers go to the victims of this tragedy.

"We are assisting in the efforts and the main focus is to rescue people."

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien labelled Cathy "crackers"

James O'Brien Takes On A Conspiracy Theorist Who Gets Her News From Ukip And YouTube

1 day ago

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands

James O'Brien's Killer Question Ends Pro-Russian Caller's Argument

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio

Nick Ferrari Lets Rip At Government's "Ridiculous" Domestic Violence Proposal

8 days ago

James Bloodworth worked undercover at an Amazon warehouse

Shocking Account On What It's Like To Work At The Amazon Warehouse

10 days ago

James O'Brien left with his head in his hands

Massive Row With Caller Over Irish Border Leaves James O'Brien With His Head In His Hands

16 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty kept asking Ms Abbott the same question again and again

Shelagh Asks Diane Abbott The Same Question SEVEN Times... And Can't Get An Answer

21 days ago